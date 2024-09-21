Wright runs for 142 yards and 3 TDs as Austin Peay roars to 1st win, tops Alabama A&M 59-16

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., (AP) — La’Vell Wright ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns and Austin Peay beat Alabama A&M 59-16…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., (AP) — La’Vell Wright ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns and Austin Peay beat Alabama A&M 59-16 on Saturday.

Carson Smith kicked a 41-yard field goal 1:30 in. Midway through the opening quarter Austin Smith passed 10 yards to Romon Copeland Jr. for a touchdown.

Less than a minute later Jesse Johnson III returned an Alabama A&M fumble 21 yards for a score. Copeland capped the quarter by returning a punt 82 yards for a touchdown for a 24-3 lead.

Wright scored on runs of 53 and 6 yards in the second for a 38-3 lead. He had a 62-yard scoring run to open the third.

Austin Peay ran for 331 yards on 49 carries. Wright used just eight carries to collect 142 yards and Corey Richardson added 102 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Cornelious Brown IV completed 13 of 23 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown with an interception, but the Bulldogs ran for just 57 yards on 30 carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.