Witherspoon’s TD proves the difference in Samford’s 12-7 win over Alabama State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon’s 1-yard plunge gave Samford the points it needed to edge Alabama State 12-7 on Saturday night for the Bulldogs’ first win of the season.

Witherspoon’s TD completed a 13-play, 54-yard drive midway through the third quarter though the Bulldogs (1-2) failed to convert their 2-point run try.

Alabama State (1-2) got the ball back with five minutes left on its 20 but lost 8 yards on its final possession.

The Hornets took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Marcus Harris II went around right end for a 14-yard TD.

Samford got its first points on Quincy Crittendon’s 5-yard pass to Iaan Cousin in the right corner on a drive sparked by a 46-yard Crittendon-to-Cousin connection. The Bulldogs’ PAT was blocked.

Crittendon was 19-of-25 passing for 185 yards and was intercepted once. Witherspoon rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries.

Samford outgained Alabama State 305-209.

