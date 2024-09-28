Western Illinois beats D-II member McKendree 49-32, snaps 27-game losing streak

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Cameren Smith ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns, Nathan Lamb and Demari Davis each accounted…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Cameren Smith ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns, Nathan Lamb and Demari Davis each accounted for two TDs on Saturday night and Western Illinois beat Division-II member McKendree 49-32 to snap a 27-game losing streak.

Western Illinois won for the first time since a 38-31 victory over Illinois State on October 30, 2021 and ended what was tied with North Carolina A&T (2005-07) for the seventh-longest losing streak in FCS history.

Lamb ran for a 2-yard TD that made it 7-3 with 5:47 left in the first quarter and connected with a wide-open Davis on a 74-yard catch-and-run that gave Western Illinois (1-3) a 14-6 lead with 3:33 left in the second. McKendree went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and the Leathernecks answered with eight-play, 62-yard drive that culminated when Davis scored on a 17-yard end around less than 3 minutes later.

Kaleb Berry, who opened the scoring with a 25-yard field goal about 4 minutes into the game and added a 20-yarder early in the second quarter, made a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to cut McKendree’s deficit to 21-9.

Western Illinois to the opening kickoff in the second half and went 77 yards in seven plays and Avery Knight scored on a 20-yard run. Berry followed with 23-yard field goal but Chris Irvin — who came in briefly after Lamb limped off the the field — threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Eli Aragon that made it 35-12 going into the fourth quarter.

