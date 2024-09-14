Villanova hangs on for a 14-13 win after Towson misses 2 field goals in the final 1:13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes to Jaylan Sanchez, freshman Isaiah Ragland rushed for 141 yards and…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes to Jaylan Sanchez, freshman Isaiah Ragland rushed for 141 yards and Villanova beat Towson 14-13 on Saturday after the Tigers missed two field goals in the final 1:13.

Trailing 14-13, Towson started at its 41 with 2:36 left. Sean Brown converted a third down near midfield and he added another completion for a first down to get to the Villanova 33 with 1:41 left. The drive stalled at the 31 before Keegan Vaughan’s 48-yard field-goal caromed off the upright.

Villanova needed a first down to seal it. Ragland found a gap for a 14-yard gain, but he lost control of the ball. Towson recovered it and the officials confirmed the ruling on the field to give Towson another chance.

With 1:03 left, Towson had it first-and-10 at the Villanova 44-yard line. Brown completed a 20-yard pass to Da’Kendall James to move to the 20-yard line with 26 seconds to go. Brown spiked the ball with four seconds to go before Vaughan’s 37-yard field goal went wide right as time expired.

Watkins was 14 of 25 for 116 yards for Villanova (3-0). Sanchez caught four passes for 59 yards.

Brown threw for 233 yards with a touchdown for Towson (1-2). Devin Matthews carried it 14 times for 135 yards. Carter Runyon had 88 yards receiving and a score.

