VanVleet throws for 5 TDs as Dayton rolls to 47-14 win over Marist in Pioneer opener

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Drew VanVleet threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns to lead Dayton to a 47-14 win…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Drew VanVleet threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns to lead Dayton to a 47-14 win over Marist on Saturday in the Pioneer League opener for both teams.

Jake Coleman had five catches for a career-high 114 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hackett ran for a career-high 110 yards on 28 carries.

The Flyers (3-1) got a quick start despite the Red Foxes holding them to a three-and-out on the first possession. Marist muffed a punt Dayton recovered on the 24 and two plays later VanVleet hit Hackett on a swing pass he turned into a 10-yard touchdown.

Marist tied the game at 14 with just 5:42 to play in the first half but then VanVleet and Luke Brenner connected on a 69-yard touchdown and Danny Baker kicked a pair of short field goals, the last coming as time expired for a 27-14 lead.

Dayton piled up 443 yards and held Marist to 230. VanVleet was 23-of-55 passing, including a 69-yard connection with Luke Brenner that was good for a 14-7 lead.

Sonny Mannino threw for one score and ran for another for the Red Foxes (0-4).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.