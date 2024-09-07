Tyler Shough guides No. 22 Louisville in 42-14 win over Jacksonville State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns as No. 22 Louisville cruised to a…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns as No. 22 Louisville cruised to a 49-14 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

It was the sixth time the seventh-year signal caller threw for more than 300 yards in a game. Shough, who completed 21 of 33 attempts, put the game away with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell that gave the Cardinals (2-0) a 35-14 lead with 8:58 left in the third quarter. He added another midway through the fourth quarter and then was pulled.

In two games this season, the Cards have outscored their opponents 111-14.

Louisville’s victory was also aided by a solid ground game as the Cardinals rushed for 233 yards. Five different running backs scored, with four coming in the first half.

Coach Jeff Brohm said his offense played efficiently throughout the game. Louisville garnered 610 yards, the second time in Brohm’s tenure at his alma mater that the team has gained more than 600 in a game.

The offense converted 9 of 13 third downs, allowing it to stay on the field for 36:23. That included more than 19 minutes of possession in the second half.

“In the second half, we made adjustments, we came out, we played efficient football,” Brohm said. “We didn’t give up any points on defense, played much better. Of course, when we’re finishing on offense and increasing the lead, it makes (the opponent) do some things they don’t want to do.”

The lopsided win allowed the Cardinals to get a lot of their skill position players on the field. Shough’s 21 passes went to 11 receivers, and six running backs registered carries.

“I feel really confident in what we can do in spreading the ball around,” Shough said. “So, I think with the ability that we have on offense, and the talent, the playmaking ability and the play calling, we can get into whatever we need to do to get the job done.”

The Gamecocks (0-2) were led by quarterback Tyler Huff. The senior threw for 160 yards and a touchdown on 17 of 27 passing. He also ran 18 times for 101 yards and a score, marking the second career 100-yard rushing game for Huff, who transferred from Furman after last season.

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez lamented his team’s ability to give up some big plays. Louisville, a playoff-caliber team according to Rodriguez, chalked up nine receptions of 15 yards or more and six carries that went for at least 10 yards.

“We haven’t made a play downfield on a long ball yet,” Rodriguez said. “We knew that from the first game and didn’t get it fixed for the second.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville did what it needed to do against its Conference USA opponent and should move up in Monday’s poll.

THE TAKEAWAY

Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks can take some positives from Saturday’s game, namely Huff’s running ability, but the offense was not able to stay on the field. After converting just 2 of 10 third downs against Coastal Carolina last weekend, Jacksonville State converted only 2 of 12 against the Cardinals.

On Saturday, the Gamecocks’ average distance on third down was 7.5 yards. Only twice did they have a third down with less than three yards to go.

“When you’re behind the chains, it’s tough on an offense,” Huff said. “On third down, they know what you’re doing.”

Louisville: For the second straight week, the Cardinals played an outmatched foe. While the game never really felt in doubt, the Gamecocks gained 199 yards in the first half. The Cardinals’ defense tightened up in the second half, holding the visitors to just 91 yards after halftime. Still, they have some things to iron out in the upcoming off-week ahead of conference play.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State stays on the road next Saturday, facing Eastern Michigan.

Louisville has the week off to prepare for its Sept. 21 home game against No. 23 Georgia Tech.

