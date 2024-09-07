Tracy throws 4 TD passes, Idaho State adds defensive and special teams scores in 50-10 victory

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw four touchdown passes, Idaho State added a blocked punt and a fumble return…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw four touchdown passes, Idaho State added a blocked punt and a fumble return for touchdowns, and the Bengals rolled past Division II-member Western Oregon 50-10 on Saturday.

Tracy threw three TD passes as the Bengals built a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter. With a minute to go before halftime, Jayden Bell blocked a Western Oregon punt and Junior Damuni recovered it for a touchdown. Idaho State went on to lead 34-3 at halftime.

The first score of the third quarter was a 28-yard fumble return by Janari Boone after Cortland Horton forced a fumble by Western Oregon quarterback Kainoa Jones.

Tracy, who added a fourth TD pass early in the fourth, completed 28 of 42 passes for 343 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Idaho State’s Ian Duarte had 123 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions.

Idaho State led 50-3 before Fresh Ison scored on a 19-yard run for the Wolves.

Idaho State held a 556-221 advantage in total yards.

