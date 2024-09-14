Texas A&M-Florida game resumes after a 45-minute lightning delay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Texas A&M-Florida game was halted Saturday for a 45-minutes lightning delay. The game was halted…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Texas A&M-Florida game was halted Saturday for a 45-minutes lightning delay.

The game was halted at the end of the first quarter with the Aggies leading 10-0.

Southeastern Conference policy dictates games must be stopped for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within 8 miles of the stadium. The clock restarts with every subsequent nearby strike detected.

The delay could be timely for the Gators (1-1). Texas A&M (1-1) scored on its first two possessions despite playing without starting quarterback Conner Weigman. Freshman Marcel Reed made his first career start and completed 8 of 10 passes for 94 yards, including a 29-yard TD pass to Theo Melin Ohrstrom. Reed also scrambled for 30 yards.

Veteran quarterback Graham Mertz started for Florida after missing last week’s game with a concussion. Highly touted freshman DJ Lagway replaced Mertz after one series, an indication that embattled coach Billy Napier plans to split snaps between the two against Texas A&M.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.