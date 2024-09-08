Targhee Lambson, Daniel King rally Southern Utah to 27-24 victory over UTEP in OT

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Targhee Lambson rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns and Daniel King kicked a 33-yard…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Targhee Lambson rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns and Daniel King kicked a 33-yard field goal in overtime to rally FCS-member Southern Utah to a 27-24 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

King’s field goal won it for the Thunderbirds (1-1) after Buzz Flabiano was wide left on a 32-yarder for the Miners (0-2).

Skyler Locklear had a 5-yard touchdown toss to Jevon Jackson and a 5-yard touchdown run to lead UTEP to a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Southern Utah’s Bronson Barron hooked up with Zach Mitchell for a 40-yard touchdown on his only pass of the game in between Locklear’s scores, but the Thunderbirds missed a two-point conversion.

Flabiano kicked a 43-yard field goal for the only score of the second quarter and UTEP led 17-6 at halftime.

The Thunderbirds cut their deficit to three by the end of the third quarter after Lambson raced 20 yards for a touchdown and Mark Bails Jr. ran it in for two points.

Southern Utah moved in front 21-17 on a 46-yard scoring run by Lambson with 13:15 left to play and led by seven after King’s 38-yard field goal with 2:39 remaining.

Wide receiver Jaden Smith passed to Locklear for a trick-play, 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the fourth quarter to force overtime tied at 24.

Lambson carried 20 times as SUU piled up 268 yards on the ground. Jackson Berry completed 10 of 17 passes for 75 yards.

Locklear totaled 295 yards on 22-for-29 passing.

