South Dakota rolls to 42-13 win over Southern Illinois in MVFC opener

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, Travis Theis and Charles Pierre Jr. ran for two scores…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, Travis Theis and Charles Pierre Jr. ran for two scores each and South Dakota beat Southern Illinois 42-13 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener Saturday that matched two top-25 FCS teams.

Bouman was 11 of 17 for 247 yards passing. He found JJ Galbreath behind the SIU defense for an 80-yard score for the first of three Coyotes touchdowns in the second quarter that led to a 35-7 halftime lead. The last was Bouman’s 61-yard connection with Quaron Adams in the final minute before the break.

Theis had 147 yards on 25 carries with TD runs of 1 and 20 yards for the Coyotes (3-1, 1-0), ranked fifth in the coaches poll. Pierre added 124 yards on 15 carries. Galbreath finished with 100 yards receiving.

Hunter Simmons finished 23-of-41 passing for 306 yards with two touchdowns for the Salukis (2-3, 0-1), ranked No. 17.

South Dakota outgained SIU 549-366 including 302 on the ground to the Salukis’ 60.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.