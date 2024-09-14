South Carolina QB Sellers leaves LSU game with ankle injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who ran for two touchdowns, left with an ankle injury right…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who ran for two touchdowns, left with an ankle injury right before halftime and was limited to one second-half series against in a loss to No. 16 LSU on Saturday.

Sellers was sacked by Bradyn Swinson on the next-to-last play of the half and limped into the locker room. Backup and former Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford took over for the final play.

Ashford remained in the game for South Carolina’s first series of the second half.

Sellers returned for a three-and-out series in the third quarter before going to the sidelines for good.

Sellers had a strong performance in the opening half. He had scoring runs of 4 and 75 yards, the second the longest ever by a quarterback in Gamecock history, and threw for 112 yards as South Carolina led the Tigers 24-16.

“He’s got a little bit of an ankle sprain. I think he’s going to be fine,” Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said the 36-33 loss.

Sellers was 9-of-16 passing for 113 yards. He ran for 88 yards.

Sellers said he felt his ankle get rolled on. He said he struggled adjusting to the wrap on his ankle. Sellers did not believe it was serious and expected to be OK going forward.

