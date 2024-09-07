Sheron, Adams run for 5 TDs as Davidson runs past Catawba in home opener 49-14

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mason Sheron ran for three touchdowns and Mari Adams ran for two more as Davidson routed…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mason Sheron ran for three touchdowns and Mari Adams ran for two more as Davidson routed Division-II Catawba 49-14 in its home opener Saturday night.

The Wildcats rushed for 399 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries.

Sheron opened the scoring with an 8-yard run midway through the first quarter and, after Catawba tied the game with an 8-yard Preston Brown-to-Bo Pryor touchdown pass, Sheron put the Wildcats in front for good with a 79-yard run. He added his third score by dashing in from the 4 midway through the third quarter. Adams scored from the 2 in the third quarter and broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Adams carried 15 times for 128 yards to lead Davidson (1-1). Sheron carried 10 times for 108 yards.

Brown completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 181 yards and two touchdowns with an interception to lead Catawba. LJ Turner carried four times for 76 yards.

