Sacred Heart’s defense records 5 turnovers to halt Georgetown 40-14

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — John Michalski passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Xavier Leigh and Jalen Madison each had 100-plus yards rushing and a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Georgetown 40-14 on Saturday.

Sacred Heart’s defense also contributed with five turnovers, including a fumble recovery and interception by Myles Talley. The Pioneers finished with three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Georgetown took a 14-13 lead on the first play of the second quarter, and its lead stood until Michalski found Ethan Hilliman for a 7-yard score with 32 seconds left before halftime.

The second half belonged to Sacred Heart, which scored 17 unanswered points. Leigh had a 37-yard scoring run and Madison highlighted a long scoring drive with an 84-yard run, followed by a 2-yard score.

Leigh carried it 12 times for 112 yards and Madison added nine for 111 for Sacred Heart (2-1), which gained 264 yards on the ground.

Danny Lauter was intercepted two times for Georgetown (2-1). Naieem Kearney had 17 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Georgetown won the meeting last season 27-10 in a game that had to be called in the fourth quarter due to weather.

