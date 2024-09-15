Sacramento State beats Nicholls 34-7 behind Conklin’s 2 TD passes, Tau-Tolliver’s 111 yards rushing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Conklin threw two touchdown passes, Elijah Tau-Tolliver ran for 111 yards and a score and…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Conklin threw two touchdown passes, Elijah Tau-Tolliver ran for 111 yards and a score and Sacramento State beat Nicholls 34-7 on Saturday night.

Conklin was 22-of-32 passing for 264 yards for Sacramento State (1-2). He threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Danny Scudero to give the Hornets a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. Conklin ended the scoring with a 4-yard TD toss to Onterrio Smith Jr. with 1:55 to play.

Tau-Tolliver scored on a 11-yard touchdown run to cap a 75-yard drive on the Hornets’ first series of the game.

Ty Marsh scored on a 49-yard interception return in the second quarter for Nicholls (0-3). Pat McQuaide completed 20 of 31 passes for 162 yards for the Colonels.

The Hornets had 408 yards of offense and held Nicholls to 186.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.