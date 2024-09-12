Quinn Ewers and No. 2 Texas host UTSA in Lone Star matchup after big win at Michigan

UTSA (1-1) ta No. 2 Texas (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 33 1/2.…

UTSA (1-1) ta No. 2 Texas (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 33 1/2.

Series record: Texas 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Texas’ dominant win at Michigan elevated the Longhorns to their highest ranking since ending the 2009 season at No. 2. The Longhorns definitely don’t want to blow that and coach Steve Sarkisian was urging his team to avoid any kind of letdown between now and the start of the SEC season in two weeks. The Roadrunners should be overmatched across the field but also sense their chance at a historic upset for the program.

KEY MATCHUP

UTSA linebackers vs Texas tight end Gunnar Helm. Much has been made of Texas elite group of wide receivers, but Helm was Quinn Ewers’ favorite target at Michigan with seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Look for Helm to be a big part of the Longhorns offense the rest of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTSA: The Roadrunners used both Owen McCown and Eddie Lee Marburger at quarterback last week’s blowout loss to rival Texas State. McCown started, but UTSA trailed 35-3 by halftime. Marburger took over in the second half and passed for 147 yards.

Texas: Edge rusher Trey Moore transferred from UTSA, where he holds the program’s single-season sack record of 14 set in 2023. He was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year. He does not have a sack yet in Texas’ first two games but has a chance for a breakout performance against his former team.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas has four interceptions by four players. The Longhorns forced three Michigan turnovers last week. Each time, the ball gets impaled on a sideline sword “Texcalibur” … UTSA has a streak of 12 consecutive games with a forced turnover … Texas kicker Bert Auburn has made a school record 125 consecutive extra points, making him perfect for his career. He is eight field goals shy of the school record of 60.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.