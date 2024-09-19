Purdue visits Oregon State with both teams coming off humbling losses

Purdue (1-1) at Oregon State (2-1), Saturday 8:30 p.m. ET. (The CW) BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon State by 5…

Purdue (1-1) at Oregon State (2-1), Saturday 8:30 p.m. ET. (The CW)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon State by 5 1/2.

Series: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Boilermakers may want to erase last week’s nightmarish memories from last week’s 66-7 loss to then No. 18 Notre Dame — the most lopsided loss in school history. With three of the next four on the road and potential Top 25 matchups with No. 23 Nebraska and No. 24 Illinois looming, Purdue needs the win. Oregon State is coming off a loss at home to Oregon 49-14. The rivalry match had less consequence this season after Oregon’s departure to the Big Ten.

KEY MATCHUP

Purdue’s run defense vs. Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin. Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love sprinted 48 yards for a TD on the fifth play of last week’s game against the Boilermakers. By halftime, Purdue trailed 42-0 deficit after allowing 278 yards rushing and five TD runs. Hankerson has rushed for five touchdowns in the first three games and Oregon State’s rush is averaging 243.3 rushing yards per game, 12th in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Purdue: RB Devin Mockobee. After a stellar freshman year with 968 yards and nine touchdowns, Mockobee battled fumbles last year as his production fell off a bit with 807 yards rushing and six scores. This season he has 108 yards with no TDs through two games.

Oregon State: Safety Skyler Thomas leads the Beavers with 18 tackles this season, including a career-high nine against Oregon last weekend. He left the game midway through the second half with injury, but head coach Trent Bray expects him to play against Purdue. Thomas had the team’s first interception of the season against Idaho State after missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL.

FACTS & FIGURES

Walters won his first road game at Purdue but will be trying to snap a four-game road losing streak in Corvallis. … The 2,229-mile trip will be Purdue’s longest since visiting Oregon in 2009. … Boilermakers QB Hudson Card set an FBS single-game record with at least 20 attempts by completing 24 of 25 passes in Week 1. But he was only 11 of 24 with two interceptions and had one returned for a TD in the Week 2 loss. … Transfer Darrius Clemons is expected to make his Oregon State debut at receiver after missing the first three games with an arm injury. … Boilermakers’ opponents have rushed for 233.0 yards per game, the highest average of any Power Four team.

