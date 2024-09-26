Purdue looks to rebound from sub-par performances when it kicks off Big Ten season against Nebraska

Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Purdue (1-2, 0-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Peacock) BetMGM College Football Odds: Nebraska by…

Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Purdue (1-2, 0-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Nebraska by 10.

Series: Tied 6-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cornhuskers’ perfect start ended with an overtime loss last week, which knocked them out of the Top 25. This week, they’ll ask star freshman QB Dylan Raiola to help them rebound in his first road game — at a sold out Ross-Ade Stadium that promises to be painted in red. Purdue has lost two straight and needs a win before playing back-to-back games at Wisconsin, where it has historically struggled, and at rival No. 19 Illinois.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska’s ground game vs. Purdue’s run defense. No, Nebraska hasn’t adopted its old-school ground and pound theory — yet this season. Perhaps that changes this weekend. After rushing for 50 yards in a 31-24 loss to then No. 24 Illinois, a temporary change could be coming. Purdue is allowing 269.0 yards rushing per game, the third-highest total in the FBS. Until Purdue proves it can stop the run, opponents are going to keep it on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: LB John Bullock has played at an all-conference level so far, making a career-high nine tackles in back-to-back games. He also had a sack and forced a fumble to set up a ‘Huskers TD last week against Illinois. Through four games, he leads the Huskers in tackles, has two sacks, four tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Purdue: Hudson Card. The Boilermakers quarterback struggled against Notre Dame with an interception that was returned for a TD. Last week was even worse. He was 7 of 17 with a paltry 32 yards, one touchdown, another interception returned for a score all while dealing with several mistimed snaps.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule won his first matchup against Purdue last year, but the Boilermakers have won four of the last six in the series while outscoring the ‘Huskers 185-183. … This will be the Cornhuskers’ first road trip of the season. They were 1-4 on the road in 2023. They’re 8-31 in one-possession games since 2018. … Purdue is the only FBS team without a takeaway through the first four weeks. They had a bye in Week 2. … Raiola threw for 297 yards and three TDs against the Illini, both season highs, last week for Nebraska. … The Boilermakers have been outscored 104-28 in their last two games. … The Cornhuskers’ two-week run inside the Top 25 ended Sunday. It was their first Top 25 appearance since 2019.

