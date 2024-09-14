Presbyterian’s QB carousel accounts for 5 TDs in 52-0 win over Virginia Lynchburg

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ty Englehart threw for two touchdowns and was one of three quarterbacks to throw a touchdown…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ty Englehart threw for two touchdowns and was one of three quarterbacks to throw a touchdown for Presbyterian which beat Virginia Lynchburg 52-0 on Saturday.

Presbyterian (2-1) reserves Collin Hurst and Warner Bush each threw scoring passes in the win against the Dragons, an NCCAA Division I-affiliate program. Hurst also ran for a 1-yard score with 19 seconds left before halftime to make it 38-0.

Englehart completed all five of his pass attempts for 107 yards, Hurst threw for 103 yards and Bush threw for 41. Quante Jones ran for 59 yards on seven carries and Zach Switzer and Antonio Wright each had rushing scores.

Presybyterian had 13 different ballcarriers amass 40 carries and gained 197 yards. Dominic Kibby caught seven passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Matthew Jenks threw for 81 yards and Ryan Sims caught 10 passes for 50 yards for Virginia Lynchburg.

