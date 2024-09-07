Presbyterian renews series with Erskine, beats the Flying Fleet 31-14

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw two touchdown passes, Zach Switzer had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score…

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw two touchdown passes, Zach Switzer had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score and Presbyterian beat Division II-member Erskine 31-14 on Saturday night.

Hurst connected with Switzer with a 67-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and then he hit Cincere Gill with a 9-yarder early in the second. Switzer’s kickoff return for a TD gave Presbyterian a 21-7 halftime lead.

Justin Montgomery added a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Presbyterian (1-1).

Craig Pender threw a pair of touchdown passes for Erskrine (1-1).

Hurst completed 9 of 16 passes for 201 yards and threw one interception.

It was the first time the teams have met since 1951, which was played at Greenwood High School. The teams played 32 games between 1915 to 1951, with the Blue Hose winning 29.

