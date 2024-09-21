Phommachanh tosses 3 TD passes as UMass earns 1st win, 35-31 over Central Connecticut

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Taisun Phommachanh threw three touchdown passes and Brandon Campbell scored from three yards out in the…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Taisun Phommachanh threw three touchdown passes and Brandon Campbell scored from three yards out in the fourth quarter as FBS independent Massachusetts earned its first victory by holding off Central Connecticut 35-31 on Saturday.

Brady Olson’s 2-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left in the first half pulled Central Connecticut even with UMass at 21-21 going into intermission. The Blue Devils took their first lead when Olsen found Paul Marsh, Jr. from 10 yards out early in the third quarter.

Phommachanh hit T.Y. Harding for a 57-yard catch-and-run to tie the game 28-28, and after Jack Barnum kicked a 25-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter to put Central Connecticut in front, 31-28, Campbell capped a 10-play, 75-yard answering drive for the game-winning score.

Phommachanh completed 20 of his 30 pass attempts for 287 yards with an interception. Jakobie Keeney-James had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Harding pulled in two passes for 72 yards and a score.

Olson was 12-of-26 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, but the Blue Devils were held to just 247 yards of offense while the Minutemen amassed 450.

