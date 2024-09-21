Palmer-Smith rushes for 203 yards, scores twice and Richmond beats Delaware State 38-24

Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 203 yards including a late 59-yarder to secure Richmond's 38-24 win over Delaware State on Saturday night.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 203 yards including a late 59-yarder to secure Richmond’s 38-24 win over Delaware State on Saturday night.

Palmer-Smith racked up 30 carries and also added a 61-yard touchdown reception for the Spiders (2-2). Camden Coleman was 18-of-33 passing for 314 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Marqui Adams hit Kyree Benton at the goal line with a 48-yard score to get the Hornets (2-2) within 31-24 with four minutes remaining before Palmer-Smith broke free for his clinching touchdown.

Adams completed 13 of 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards on 13 carries.

Richmond was turned away at the end of the first half after reaching the 9-yard line only to have Barry Wagner make an end-zone interception. But the Spiders took the second-half kickoff and went down the field to score on Palmer-Smith’s 2-yard run to extend its lead to 21-10.

Adams twisted his way for a 46-yard gain and two plays later passed the final 10 yards to Jayden Jenkins to close the gap to 21-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Coleman found Landon Ellis wide open down the middle for a 61-yard scoring play and a 28-17 lead with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

