Ohio starts fast and then controls Morgan State in 21-6 win

The Associated Press

September 14, 2024, 7:02 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro threw for 162 yards and a touchdown and Ohio beat outmanned Morgan State 21-6 on Saturday.

Navarro, who also had three passes picked off, threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Anthony Tyus III for the game’s first score on the Bobcats’ (2-1) first drive. Morgan State responded with a 30-yard Beckett Leary field goal.

On Ohio’s following drive, Navarro led a four-play, 81-yard drive that ended with him running it in from the 10 as the first quarter ended. The big play on the drive occurred when Navarro threw a 53-yard completion to Coleman Owen to put the ball at Morgan State’s 25-yard line.

Ohio sealed it when Tyus ran it in from the 13 almost five minutes into the second half. The score ended a nine-play, 74-yard drive.

Tahj Smith threw for 136 yards for Morgan State (1-2) in the first meeting between the two teams.

