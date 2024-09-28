Ntoh runs for 5 TDs, Monmouth returns 2 kickoffs for scores in 63-21 win over Fordham

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Sona Ntoh ran for five touchdowns and Makhi Green and TJ Speight returned kickoffs…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Sona Ntoh ran for five touchdowns and Makhi Green and TJ Speight returned kickoffs for touchdowns as Monmouth overwhelmed Fordham 63-21 on Saturday.

Green set the tone by taking the opening kickoff 100 yards but the Rams responded with a 13-play, 72-yard drive, tying the game on Julies Loughridge’s 9-yard run.

But there was no stopping the Hawks (3-2), who were starting a four-game homestand. They scored on seven-straight drives. The first two drives covered 87 yards on 11 plays and 70 on 10, both capped by short Ntoh runs. No other drive took more than a half-dozen plays.

Loughridge scored on an 8-yard run, cutting it to 35-14 in the second quarter but Speight responded with a 79-yard kickoff return. It was 49-14 at halftime, a Monmouth record for points in a half.

Ntoh had 15 carries for 136 yards and Rodney Nelson 13 for 128 with a touchdown. They both had more than 100 yards by halftime and only eight combined carries in the second half. Ntoh has 26 touchdowns in 16 career games and is already in the Monmouth top 10 for career touchdowns.

Hawks QB Derek Robertson, who came in averaging 374 yards a game, was 11-of-14 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Loughridge had 97 yards rushing for the Rams (0-2).

