North Dakota State holds on to beat Towson 41-24

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — CharMar Brown ran for three touchdowns and North Dakota State defeated Towson 41-24 on Saturday. Brown’s…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — CharMar Brown ran for three touchdowns and North Dakota State defeated Towson 41-24 on Saturday.

Brown’s 1-yard score finished an 11-play, 80-yard drive and gave the Bison (3-1) — ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll — the lead for good at 10-3 early in the second quarter. Jackson Williams returned a punt 67 yards and Cam Miller tossed a 19-yard TD to Bryce Lance for a 24-3 halftime lead.

Towson (1-3) got as close as 31-24 on Tyrell Greene Jr.’s 72-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes left in the game but Griffin Grosa kicked his second field goal and Brown added another 1-yard touchdown with a minute to go after Towson turned the ball over on downs at its 20.

Brown rushed for 126 yards on 24 carries. Miller was 17-of-19 passing for 219 yards and a score.

Carlos Davis passed for 135 yards to the Tigers and Greene had 94 yards rushing.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.