North Carolina A&T pulls out dramatic 27-20 win over Winston-Salem in OT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Brown kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired at the end of regulation and Wesley Graves scored on a 16-yard run in overtime before a defensive stand lifted North Carolina A&T over Winston-Salem on Saturday night.

After the Aggies scored on three plays to start overtime, the Rams got to the A&T 1 before Trevon Hester was tackled for a 3-yard loss on third down and Daylin Lee’s fourth-down pass was incomplete.

Lee scored on a 3-yard run to give Winston-Salem a 20-17 lead with 3:52 to play but the Aggies responded with a 15-play, 61-yard drive, reaching the Rams 14-yard line with one second left.

Kevin White was 20-of-30 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (1-1) and Graves ran for 106 yards.

Winston-Salem (1-1) only had 287 yards of offense, with Lee passing for 122 yards and Trevon Hester running for 79 with one of the three Rams rushing scores.

