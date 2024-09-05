No. 9 Missouri welcomes Buffalo on Saturday night to continue its 4-game season-opening homestand

Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). BetMGM College Football Odds: Missouri by 34 1/2. Series record:…

Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Missouri by 34 1/2.

Series record: Missouri leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Ninth-ranked Missouri continues a season-opening four-game homestand after a 51-0 rout of Murray State last week. The Tigers moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 despite an uneven first half by their starters against the FCS school. They will get a stiffer test this week against the Bulls, who beat Lafayette 30-13 last week for their first win under new coach Pete Lembo. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden hooked up for a touchdown in their opener, but they failed to connect on a couple of deep shots that would have blown their game wide open.

KEY MATCHUP

Missouri RBs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll have successfully taken the baton from Cody Schrader, who led the SEC in rushing last year before heading to the NFL. The speedy, shifty Noel carried 11 times for 48 yards and a score against Murray State, while the more downhill-running Carroll carried six times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo held Lafayette to 43 yards on the ground last week and should present a much better defensive front.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo: QB C.J. Ogbonna threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in his first start for Buffalo. He spent two seasons at Southeast Missouri State before playing sparingly for the Bulls last year.

Missouri: K Blake Craig became the first player other than longtime kicker Harrison Mevis to attempt a field goal since Nov. 29, 2019, last week against Murray State. He was 3 for 3 on field-goal tries and perfect on six extra-point attempts.

FACTS & FIGURES

Buffalo LB Shaun Dolac was the MAC player of the week after making 11 tackles, two for a loss, a sack and an interception against Lafayette. … The Bulls allowed 43 yards rushing to Lafayette, and FCS preseason All-American Jamar Curtis carried 14 times for 12 yards. … Eli Drinkwitz is 21-9 at Faurot Field, the best winning percentage by a Missouri coach with at least four seasons at the school. … The Tigers have won 17 straight non-conference games at Memorial Stadium. One more would tie the school record set from Sept. 17, 2005 to Nov. 17, 2012. … Missouri has not trailed at halftime in its last 13 regular-season games, the longest streak in school history. … Cook has 12 games with both passing and running TDs, the third-most in school history.

