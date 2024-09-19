No. 5 Mississippi closes nonconference play against heavy underdog Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern (2-1) at No. 5 Mississippi (3-0), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole Miss…

Georgia Southern (2-1) at No. 5 Mississippi (3-0), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole Miss by 35 1/2.

Series record: Ole Miss leads 1-0 (win vacated by NCAA)

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s the Rebels’ last tuneup before Southeastern Conference play opens against Kentucky. They have coasted through the first three nonconference snoozers by a combined 168-9. The only questions coming into this one would appear to be, can Ole Miss keep that high level of execution and focus going through another apparent mismatch and stay healthy in the process? Georgia Southern is 1-14 against SEC teams.

KEY MATCHUP

Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss offense get much of the attention, but the defense has been awfully stout too. The Rebels lead the nation in rushing defense, allowing 33.3 yards per game, and are one of three teams that haven’t yielded a touchdown, joining No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State. Quarterback JC French leads a Georgia Southern offense that has twice topped 40 points, including in an opening loss to Boise State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Southern: French has passed for 776 yards and six touchdowns without throwing an interception. His favorite targets are Dalen Cobb (15 catches, 175 yards, two touchdowns) and Derwin Burgess Jr. (10-172).

Ole Miss: Edge Suntarine Perkins could play an increased role if Jared Ivey is out or limited with an ankle injury. Ivey went down after making two sacks against Wake Forest. Perkins, who was a highly recruited linebacker out of high school, had his first sack and interception of the season in the game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hired Georgia Southern counterpart Clay Helton at USC in 2010 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2013. Helton went on to twice serve as USC’s interim coach before getting the job for real in late 2015. … Rebels QB Jaxson Dart leads the FBS in passing (390.7 ypg) and total offense (408.7 ypg). … This is the longest stretch Ole Miss has gone to open a season without allowing a touchdown since 1961. … This will be the Eagles’ sixth time playing an SEC team ranked in the Top 5. Overall, they have only beaten one SEC team, topping Florida to end the 2013 season. … The Eagles’ Burgess has caught a pass in 30 consecutive games, one shy of the school record.

