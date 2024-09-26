No. 22 BYU is undefeated and visits Baylor trying to match the 2 Big 12 wins it had last year

No. 22 BYU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor (2-2, 0-1) Saturday, noon ET (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds: Baylor…

No. 22 BYU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor (2-2, 0-1) Saturday, noon ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Baylor by 2 1/2.

Series record: Tied 2-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU will try to match the two Big 12 victories it had last season in its conference debut. The Cougars are coming off a 38-9 win over then-No. 13 Kansas State when they scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams for the first time since 1996. Baylor lost its league opener after Colorado completed a “Hail Mary” pass to end regulation and then forced a Bears fumble just short of the goal line in overtime. The Bears had lost nine in a row at home against FBS teams before their 31-3 win over Air Force two weeks ago.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU receiver Chase Roberts against the Baylor secondary. He had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown two years ago against in BYU’s double-overtime win at home over the Bears. He leads the Cougars with 17 catches for 310 yards this season, including two 100-yard games. The Bears have allowed only 142 yards passing per game, but have only two interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: QB Jake Retzlaff has thrown for 990 yards and nine touchdowns, and is also the Cougars’ leading rusher with 103 yards.

Baylor: Sixth-year senior Matt Jones is again the team’s leading tackler and ranks second in the Big 12 with 40 tackles (23 solo, 17 assists). The 246-pound linebacker is pretty much halfway to the team-best 82 tackles he had last season. He was a freshman during coach Matt Rhule’s final season in 2019.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Bears have lost eight consecutive games against Top 25 teams since the end of 2021, when their Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss made them 5-1 against ranked teams that season. … BYU backup QB Gerry Bohanon was the Baylor starter three years ago in Waco, when he threw for 231 yards and a touchdown in a 38-24 win for Bears.

