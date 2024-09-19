No. 20 Cyclones host Arkansas St. with Matt Campbell on verge of becoming school career wins leader

Matt Campbell has led 20th-ranked Iowa State to unprecedented heights over his eight-plus seasons, and now he is on the…

Matt Campbell has led 20th-ranked Iowa State to unprecedented heights over his eight-plus seasons, and now he is on the cusp of becoming the program’s all-time wins leader.

If the Cyclones (2-0) beat Arkansas State (2-1) in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Campbell would have 56 at the school, tied with Dan McCarney for the most.

The 44-year-old Campbell has coached 103 games, and his .534 winning percentage ranks first among coaches at ISU longer than five years. McCarney coached 141 games from 1995-2006.

“What Coach Mac did here for the longevity of his career, what he took over when he came in to Iowa State, obviously what he was able to build here, laid the foundation for everybody following him to really have a chance to have true success,” Campbell said.

McCarney took over a program that had had two winning seasons in 14 years and was 0-10-1 in 1994. In his sixth season, 2000, the Cyclones went 9-3 and appeared in the Top 25 for the first time since 1981. That team also ended a 22-year bowl drought when it went to the first of a then-school record three straight.

The program bottomed out for two years under Gene Chizik before Paul Rhoads had the Cyclones in bowls three of his first four years.

Campbell has had ISU ranked in six of his nine seasons, made a bowl all but two years and led the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship game in 2020.

“You’re just grateful that you’re able to have been at one place for as long as we’ve been able to be here,” he said. “I would say any success we’ve had is because we’ve had great coaches and obviously great players along the way.”

Back in the Top 25

Iowa State, coming off an open date, is playing as a ranked team for the first time since late October 2021.

“I don’t think there’s any added pressure,” he said. “The fool’s gold is that you get better from week one to week two, and you should. The great teams get better every week. It doesn’t matter where you’re ranked. It’s like, ‘Man, how do you have humility? How do you learn? How do you grow and how do you work to get yourself better?’ We want to be our best at the end of the season.”

Back-to-back vs. Top 25

The Red Wolves are playing consecutive games against Top 25 opponents for the first time since 2015.

They lost 28-18 at Michigan last week but earned a $1.8 million paycheck. Iowa State is paying no guarantee because the game is part of a home-and-home series. The Cyclones play in Jonesboro next season.

A-State is 2-35 all-time against the Top 25, with both its wins coming against opponents that were ranked No. 25 — Troy in 2016 and Kent State in the 2013 GoDaddy.com Bowl. The Red Wolves are 2-16 against the Big 12.

Boom or bust

Iowa State’s quick-strike ability has carried over from last season. The Cyclones have nine scrimmage plays of at least 30 yards through two games, and Rocco Becht has a 50-yard pass in six straight games.

Arkansas State has given up 10 scrimmage plays of 30 yards or longer, tied for fifth-most in the FBS. Six of those have been runs, including three by Michigan. Coach Butch Jones said it’s usually just one breakdown that causes the bust.

“One individual goes the wrong way… And, you know, the ball is kind of like water. It finds the holes and finds the cracks and all of a sudden, they’re in the back end of our defense,” he said.

Jukin’ Jaylon

Jaylon Jackson has started to emerge in his role as the Cyclones’ No. 3 running back behind Abu Sama III and Carson Hansen.

Jackson, a starter at Eastern Michigan last season, had five carries for 26 yards against Iowa two weeks ago. The 5-foot-7, 180-pounder had a key run on a touchdown drive and ran three straight times on another series.

“One vertical cut and he can make you miss,” Campbell said. “He’s a great football player in space and he’s got great speed. So certainly a guy that can be unique and different and also a guy that can really add value to the offense.”

