No. 17 Michigan hosts Butch Jones-led Arkansas State, aims to bounce back from loss at home to Texas

Arkansas State (2-0) at No. 17 Michigan (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan by 23 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Michigan desperately needs a confidence-boosting win. The Wolverines were routed on their home turf by then-No. 3 Texas, a week after pulling away late to turn a close game into a lopsided win against Fresno State. The Butch Jones-led Red Wolves potentially have a chance to improve to 3-34 against ranked teams if they can beat one for the first time since knocking off Troy in 2016.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan’s passing game against Arkansas State’s defense. Davis Warren, who beat out Alex Orji to start at quarterback has struggled to find a rhythm. Warren has more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two) and is averaging just 8.7 yards per completion. Arkansas State has given up 198 yards passing per game, ranking in the middle of the pack among FBS teams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas State: Zak Wallace. The RB scored twice on the ground in a 34-31 win over Central Arkansas in Week 1, giving him 40 career rushing TDs to rank No. 2 among active FBS players.

Michigan: Colston Loveland. The preseason All-America TE leads the team with 16 catches for 157 yards and a TD and has been perhaps its most consistent player through two games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The 56-year-old Jones is from Saugatuck, Michigan, and stayed in state to play football at Ferris State. He was head coach at Central Michigan (2007-09), Cincinnati (2010-12) and Tennessee (2013-17) before Arkansas State gave him a shot to lead a program in 2021. … Michigan DE Josaiah Stewart, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, leads the team with two sacks and 3 1/2 tackles for losses. … Arkansas State, a Sun Belt Conference school, is playing a defending national champion for the third time (Alabama 2018 and LSU 2004) since becoming a FBS program in 1992. … Michigan K Dominic Zvada will face his former team after making all five of his field goals this season, including three from 52-plus yards.

