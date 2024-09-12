No. 16 LSU facing first-place South Carolina in its SEC opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is off to a fast start fueled by first-time starters in quarterback LaNorris Sellers…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is off to a fast start fueled by first-time starters in quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart. LSU coach Brian Kelly has noticed and knows his 16th-ranked Tigers have, too.

The Tigers (1-1) open Southeastern Conference play Saturday against first-place South Carolina (2-0, 1-0), whose 31-6 win at Kentucky last week is the only SEC game played so far. Kelly was impressed early by Sellers and Stewart.

Kelly sees a physical player in Sellers — he compared him to ex-Florida quarterback and first-round NFL draft pick Anthony Richardson — who uses his 6-foot-3 frame to make plays through the air and on the ground.

“He has a cannon for an arm and can throw it 65 or 70 yards,” Kelly said. “He just reminds you of that physical presence, but he is a new starter.”

Stewart is a 6-6, 248-pound true freshman who has gained a starting spot with his speed and ability to get into the backfield. He has 2.5 sacks and forced a pair of fumbles his first two games.

“Stewart is a pure pass rusher. That doesn’t mean he can’t defend the run,” Kelly said. “He is a guy who they want in there to get after the quarterback.”

Kelly has some significant counters to the Gamecocks’ young talent.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU’s quarterback, has had 300-plus yards in each of the first two games and leads the SEC with eight touchdown passes. The Tigers offensive line features experienced tackles in Will Campbell and Emory Jones Jr., who are both considered high NFL draft prospects next spring.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said LSU’s offensive line will present a big challenge.

“There’s a reason why they’re going to be high draft picks,” Beamer said. “But like I told our players, that’s life in the SEC.”

Guillory out for season

LSU defensive line lost tackle Jacobian Guillory to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in last week’s win over Nicholls State. Junior college transfer Shone Washington got the bulk of the work after Guillory went down, but Kelly said he may go with other options including adding a faster, end-type to the line to spark the pass rush.

LSU running backs

The Tigers have had to scramble after expected tailback starter John Emery Jr. sustained a season-ending injury at practice. Safety Ju’Juan Johnson was moved to running back to add some depth. Through two games, LSU has run for 181 yards and has no rushing TDs.

Getting his kicks

South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger can’t wait for the weekend, not only because of the chance to play LSU but because former NFL punter and ESPN personality Pat McAfee will be on hand. “I’d love to meet him, if he’s around,” said Kroeger, who was named the SEC special teams player of the week for his effort in a 31-6 victory at Kentucky last week.

Long time between visits

LSU and South Carolina have played three times since 2008, all in Baton Rouge. The teams were scheduled to play in South Carolina in 2015, but that game was moved to LSU because of severe flooding from a storm.

Remembering 2008

The LSU-South Carolina game here 16 years ago included an unusual sidelight as official Wilbur Hackett Jr. appeared to step into Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia for a tackle not far from the end zone. The Gamecocks scored three plays later before faltering in a 24-17 defeat. South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier and the SEC said Hackett, a former linebacker at Kentucky, was in proper position and did nothing improper. LSU coach Les Miles, with a smile on his face, took a different tack. Miles joked that Hackett needed some coaching. “He didn’t wrap up,” he said.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martell contributed.

