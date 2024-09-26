No. 14 LSU takes 3-game winning streak into matchup with explosive South Alabama

South Alabama (2-2) at No. 14 LSU (3-1), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SECN) BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 22…

South Alabama (2-2) at No. 14 LSU (3-1), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SECN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 22 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

LSU seeks its fourth straight victory since a season-opening loss to Southern California in Las Vegas and needs to win to avoid sliding down the AP Top 25 Poll. South Alabama wants a competitive showing, and to remain relatively healthy, before closing out its schedule with seven straight Sun Belt Conference contests.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU’s beat-up and sometimes shaky defense against South Alabama dual-threat quarterback Gio Lopez. The Jaguars’ QB has 843 yards and nine TDs passing to go with 171 yards and two TDs rushing. Lopez is currently eighth in the country in total offense yards per game at 337.3. This is also the Tigers’ first game without star l inebacker Harold Perkins Jr., who went out for the season with an ACL tear during the fourth quarter of last week’s victory over UCLA.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Alabama: True freshman RB Fluff Bothwell is the Jaguars’ leading rusher with 359 yards and six touchdowns, including two TDs in each of South Alabama’s last-two games.

LSU: QB Garrett Nussmeier is the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 32-of-44 passes for 352 yards and three TDs during last week’s victory over UCLA. He completed passes to nine different players last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

South Alabama’s visit to LSU is the Jags’ first against a power conference opponent since their 33-7 victory at Oklahoma State last season. … South Alabama quarterbacks have not thrown an interception so far this season. … South Alabama has scored 135 points during its last two games combined against Northwestern State (87) and Appalachian State (48) — the most points scored in a two-game span in school history. … LSU has averaged 33.5 points and 418.5 total yards per game (103.8 rushing, 314.8 passing) this season. … LSU TE Mason Taylor last week became the most prolific receiving tight end in LSU history with 999 yards. His 99 receptions also is a Tigers record for a tight end. … LSU DE Bradyn Swinson has string together a pair of multi-sack games, with three at South Carolina and two against UCLA. His five sacks rank second in the SEC and his minus-45 sack yards leads the nation.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.