No. 13 Kansas State opens Big 12 play at BYU seeking first 4-0 start since 2012

No. 13 Kansas State (3-0) at BYU (3-0), 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas State 6 1/2.

Series record: Tied 4-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas State and BYU will square off against one another for the first time since the 1997 Cotton Bowl in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The No. 13 Wildcats look like Big 12 title contenders after dominating Arizona for a 31-7 win a week earlier and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2012. The Cougars are looking to snap a five-game losing streak in Big 12 play dating back to 2023.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU has struggled to contain running quarterbacks at times, a weakness that Kansas State is well-equipped to exploit. Avery Johnson ran for a career-high 110 yards in the Wildcats’ 31-7 win over Arizona. Still, the Cougars are only allowing 105.6 rushing yards per game, a vast improvement from a season ago.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: Johnson. His stats don’t jump off the page, but he is quietly establishing himself as an efficient dual-threat quarterback. Johnson has completed 64% of his passes and has thrown just one interception in three games. On the ground, he’s averaging 6.7 yards per carry and is coming off his first career 100-yard game.

BYU: Jake Retzlaff. Turnovers are a persistent issue for the quarterback. In his last two games, he has thrown three interceptions. If Retzlaff can take care of the ball, though, he’s been effective at moving the chains. He has thrown for at least 200 yards in three straight games and is completing 61% of his passes. The redshirt junior also ranks 18th nationally with 318.0 yards of total offense per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State has scored 28 or more points in 11 consecutive games. The Wildcats have had a touchdown on defense or special teams in each of their first three contests. … BYU has allowed a pass efficiency rating of 76.27 after three games, ranking fourth among FBS teams. … Dylan Edwards is the first Wildcats’ player to score a rushing, receiving and return touchdowns over the first three games of a season since 2007. … Chase Roberts has recorded two 100-yard receiving games for the Cougars in three contests so far. … Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 26 tackles-for-loss. … BYU is tied for second among Big 12 teams with five turnovers gained.

