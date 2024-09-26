No. 12 Michigan hosts Minnesota, likely leaning on running game that may feature Kalel Mullings

Minnesota (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FOX) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

Minnesota (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan by 9 1/2.

Series record: Michigan leads 77-25-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolverines want to extend their school-record, 26-game winning streak in the Big Ten, a run that includes three conference championship games. An upset would give the Golden Gophers a better chance to close a challenging season with enough wins to be eligible for a bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan’s running game against Minnesota’s defense. The Wolverines will not pass much because QB Alex Orji is not suited to throw and they have a tandem of running backs that can move the ball. The Gophers’ best and perhaps only shot to win is to shut down Michigan on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: QB Max Brosmer. The sixth-year player transferred from New Hampshire and grew up in Georgia as an Ohio State fan.

Michigan: RB Kalel Mullings. He might replace starter Donovan Edwards and get rewarded for leading the team with 429 yards rushing, averaging 8.1 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Minnesota is trying to avoid an 0-2 start in the Big Ten for the second straight year. … Michigan has won 43 of the last 47 matchups with Minnesota. … Minnesota allowed 272 yards rushing and 4 TDs on the ground in a lopsided loss last week to Iowa, and is facing a team that ran for 290 yards and three scores in a win over then-No. 11 USC. … DE Josaiah Stewart has four sacks, ranking among FBS leaders. … CB Will Johnson set a school record last week, returning a third interception for a score. In last year’s 52-10 win in Minneapolis, he picked off Athan Kaliakmanis’s second pass of the game and returned it 35 yards for his first career TD.

