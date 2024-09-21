Morgan’s 4 TD passes power New Hampshire past Bryant in CAA opener, 38-17

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and New Hampshire…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and New Hampshire built a 31-10 lead at intermission and cruised to a 38-17 victory over Bryant in the Coastal Athletic Association opener for both schools Saturday.

A week ago the senior quarterback matched a UNH record with six touchdown passes in a win over Stonehill and was named the CAA co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Morgan opened the scoring by hitting Caleb Burke from 12-yards out for the first of two touchdowns. After Isaac Seide broke free for a 33-yard touchdown run, Morgan threw to Colby Ramshaw for a two-point conversion to take a 17-3 lead after one quarter. Morgan hit Drew Danson with a six-yard touchdown to start the second quarter before finding Logan Tomlinson from 11-yards out. Bryant got into the end zone with 5:04 left in the half when Jarrett Guest connected with Landon Ruggieri for a 42-yard touchdown to make it 31-10.

Bryant put together a 12-play, 83-yard drive early in the fourth quarter capped by Ryan Clark’s two-yard run, but Morgan capped the scoring with a 31-yard scoring pass to Burke.

Morgan finished 23-of-30 passing for 314 yards with no interceptions to lead New Hampshire (3-1). Burke had six catches for 151 yards and Tomlinson caught seven passes for 106.

Guest was 25-of-44 passing for 335 yards to lead Bryant (1-3). Ruggieri had four catches for 118 yards.

