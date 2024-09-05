Minnesota hosts FCS foe Rhode Island in attempt to rebound from flubbed opener

Rhode Island (1-0) at Minnesota (0-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Peacock) BetMGM college football odds: no line. Series record: First…

Rhode Island (1-0) at Minnesota (0-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

BetMGM college football odds: no line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Minnesota must rebound from an error-filled 19-17 loss to North Carolina, the only defeat by any of the Big Ten’s 18 teams on opening weekend. The Gophers face a daunting start to their Big Ten schedule in two weeks, with three straight ranked opponents in Iowa, Michigan and USC, so their margin for error is already gone for staying competitive in the supersized conference and getting a bowl bid. QB Max Brosmer finished better than he started in his Big Ten debut and now faces a familiar foe in Rhode Island. While playing for conference rival New Hampshire, Brosmer faced the Rams three times and completed 84 of 126 passes for 930 yards, six TDs and one interception. He also had two rushing TDs. Rhode Island won two of the three games.

The Rams are 1-8 against FBS opponents under head coach Jim Fleming, who’s in his 11th season with the program. They beat independent Massachusetts 35-22 in 2021. In the 16-team Colonial Athletic Association that’s annually one of the strongest leagues in the FCS, Rhode Island was picked to finish eighth in the preseason coaches poll. The Rams have had three straight winning seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Minnesota offensive line vs. Rhode Island defensive line. The Gophers uncharacteristically struggled up front against North Carolina, which presented an active and stout front seven and sacked Brosmer five times, recovering his fumble and holding Minnesota to 79 rushing yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rhode Island: QB Devin Farrell. The native of Stockbridge, Georgia, was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Week after completing 20 of 33 passes for 287 yards and two TDs and rushing 13 times for 54 yards in his first career start in a 20-17 win over Holy Cross.

Minnesota: LB Maverick Baranowski. After being forced into action ahead of schedule last season due to an injury that limited Cody Lindenberg to four games, Baranowski now starts alongside Lindenberg to form a capable run-stopping duo. Baranowski, a third-year sophomore, tied his career high against the Tar Heels in the opener with 10 tackles including one for loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

Minnesota is 61-4 all-time against teams currently in the FCS, with six straight wins since a 37-24 loss to North Dakota State on Sept. 24, 2011. The streak started with a 44-7 victory in 2012 over New Hampshire, the only other time the Gophers have faced a team from the Colonial Athletic Association. … Excluding bowl games, Minnesota has not lost consecutive nonconference games since falling to USC and New Mexico State to start the 2011 season. … Rhode Island has never played a team that was currently in the Big Ten. The Rams lost in 1945 to Rutgers, which played as an independent then and didn’t join the Big Ten until 2014. … The most recent power conference team Rhode Island played was Pittsburgh, a 45-24 loss on Sept. 24, 2022.

