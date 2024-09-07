Meitz throws for 5 touchdowns, 392 yards in Stetson’s 35-0 win over NAIA Warner

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Brady Meitz threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns — three to Fabian Baez — and…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Brady Meitz threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns — three to Fabian Baez — and Stetson defeated NAIA-member Warner 35-0 Saturday night.

Meitz’s first two touchdown passes went to Baez for a 14-0 halftime lead. He threw another to Dalton Bailey for a 21-0 third-quarter bulge.

Meitz finished 29-of-49 passing for 392 yards with the five TDs and an interception. Baez had 164 yards receiving on nine catches.

Stetson (2-0) preserved the shutout with a goal-line stand with under seven minutes remaining. Jayden Jefferson tackled quarterback Shane Hamm, who was trying to go around the right end on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Stetson outgained the Royals 508-248.

Stetson has won all five meetings between the schools.

