Mari Adams runs for 207 yards, 2 TDs as Davidson beats Point University 42-12

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams had a career-high 207 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Davidson ran for 485 yards Saturday night to beat NAIA-member Point University 42-12.

Mason Sheron had 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for Davidson (2-1) and Will Jones added a 29-yard TD run that capped the scoring with 3:45 to play.

Brody Reina caught a 7-yard pass from Luke Durkin to cap a six-play, 74-yard opening drive with 12:56 left in the first quarter and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

Adams made it 14-0 with a 11-yard scoring run that finished a 13-play, 90-yard drive about 3 minutes into the second quarter.

Mitchell Gossett threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Marien about 4 minutes later and led a 12-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half that culminated when Quintravious Teasley caught a 15-yard pass from Gossett with 10:55 left in the third quarter. Failed 2-point-conversion attempts left the Skyhawks trailing 14-12.

Adams ripped off runs of 16 and 33 yards on the next two plays from scrimmage and Sheron scored on a 3-yard run less about 2 minutes later and a 28-yard TD run by Adams made it 28-12 going into the fourth.

LJ Phillips Jr. threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jaleel Sales with 10:43 to play.

