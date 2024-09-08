Cade Klubnik, No. 25 Clemson crank up offense in a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 378 yards and five touchdowns as No. 25 Clemson cranked…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 378 yards and five touchdowns as No. 25 Clemson cranked up an offense that was missing a week earlier against top-ranked Georgia and routed Appalachian State 66-20 on Saturday night.

“It’s electric,” Klubnik said. “It’s what we’ve been doing all fall camp and we got to do it now. It’s really fun, kind of let that ball fly. We’ve got a lot of dudes who can do it.”

The Tigers (1-1) got going in a hurry with Klubnik’s 76-yard pass to Bryant Wesco Jr. less than two minutes into the game. Wesco’s 52-yard catch took the ball to the 1 and Klubnik followed with the first of two rushing scores.

Things continued going Clemson’s way the rest of the half as the Tigers scored touchdowns on all eight of their first-half drives for a 56-13 lead.

“I’ve seen a lot of dudes come through here,” coach Dabo Swinney said. “We never, ever, ever had a half like that.”

It was a welcome showing for Tigers, who were held to 188 yards in a beatdown by the Bulldogs in the opener. Clemson surpassed that total in the first quarter as Wesco had two catches for 131 yards and Phil Mafah ran for an 83-yard touchdown — Clemson’s longest since Travis Etienne ran for a 90-yard score in 2019.

“We never flinched the whole week,” Klubnik said of the Georgia aftermath. “We came back hungry. We’ve learned a lot last year and learned how to respond.”

Appalachian State (1-1) typically has Power Four programs on high alert, splitting its last six matchups against the bigger boys.

And the Mountaineers came in as favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference this season and perhaps the College Football Playoff’s Group of Five bid. But, they could not slow down Clemson and fell to 0-6 all-time against the Tigers.

Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said his team gave up some uncharacteristic mistakes. But like Clemson’s Dabo Swinney said after Georgia, this loss won’t define the Mountaineers going forward.

“Right now, we’re going to turn this page,” Clark said.

Clemson piled up 712 yards, including 525 yards over the first two quarters for the program’s first half of 500 or more yards.

Klubnik, who had not thrown a touchdown pass his previous three games, finished 24 of 26 passing and added scoring runs of 2 and 3 yards in the first-half barrage. He was replaced by backup Chris Vizzina in the third quarter.

Tight end Jake Briningstool had touchdown catches of 41 and 17 yards.

Joey Aguilar, picked as Sun Belt preseason offensive player of the year, was swarmed by Clemson’s defensive line much of the game. He ended 18 of 41 passing for 214 yards and a touchdown.

The win was Clemson’s 799th in program history, moving it one away from becoming the first in the ACC with 800 victories.

The takeaway

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers breakdowns on defense showed early and put them in a hole they couldn’t climbing out of. At least the school took home $1.25 million for its first visit to Clemson in nine years.

Clemson: This is exactly what the Tigers needed after a week of angst and critics following a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia a week ago. Is everything better? Maybe not, but it must feel that way for Clemson’s offense with one of its most dominant showings since its last CFP appearance in 2020.

Stellar freshmen

Both of Clemson’s stellar freshmen receivers in Wesco and T.J. Moore caught their first college touchdowns against Appalachian State. The two were the talk of fall camp, yet barely played in the season opener against Georgia.

Wesco got his first start Saturday and showed the gamebreaker he can be with his first two catches going for 76 and 52 yards.

Moore joined in with three catches for 44 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

On defense, five-star linebacker Sammy Brown led Clemson with nine tackles.

Remembering Diondre

Clemson remembered former receiver Diondre Overton, who died at age 26 on Saturday. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney paused at Overton’s captain’s plaque on the team’s entrance to Memorial Stadium. Before the national anthem, fans held a moment of recognition for Overton, whose image was posted on stadium’s video board. Overton was a reserve on two national championship teams (2016, 2018) during his four seasons.

Up next

Appalachian State: At East Carolina on Saturday.

Clemson: Hosts No. 24 NC State on Saturday, Sept. 21.

—-

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.