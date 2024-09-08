Keene throws for 356 yards, 2 TDs to lead Fresno State over Sacramento State 46-30

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns, Mac Dalena made seven catches for 235…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns, Mac Dalena made seven catches for 235 yards and a score and Fresno State beat Sacramento State 46-30 on Saturday night.

Keene connected with Dalena on a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage as Fresno State scored 18 first-quarter points and led 25-10 at halftime.

Keene tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Tyler Mello with 3:32 left in the third quarter. Malik Sherrod bullied into the end zone from the 1 about two minutes later, and the Bulldogs led 39-17 heading into the final quarter.

Jalen Moss returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Fresno State (1-1). Sherrod had 54 yards rushing and scored twice.

Carson Conklin threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for Sacramento State (0-2). He also had a TD pass early in the third. Conklin finished 20-of-37 passing for 219 yards. Jared Gipson finished with five catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.