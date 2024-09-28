Juwan Johnson’s 40-yard pick-6 sparks 5-0 Mercer past Wofford 22-3 for third straight SoCon win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dainsus Miller picked off a pair of passes, Juwan Johnson scored on a 40-yard pick-6 and…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dainsus Miller picked off a pair of passes, Juwan Johnson scored on a 40-yard pick-6 and Mercer forced four turnovers as the unbeaten Bears posted a 22-3 win over Wofford for their third straight Southern Conference victory on Saturday afternoon.

Reice Griffith kicked two field goals, including a 36-yarder to put Mercer in front for good with 6:28 left in the first half and the Bears added a safety on a blocked Wofford punt in the Terriers’ end zone to take an 8-0 lead after a half. Johnson’s pick-6 made it 15-3 barely two minutes into the third quarter.

Hess Horne fired a 21-yard pass to Brayden Smith early in the fourth quarter for the game’s only offensive touchdown to set the game’s final margin with 11:48 left.

D. J. Smith was sacked by Isaiah Wadsworth and fumbled at the Mercer 17-yard line on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage and Devery Cagle turned it into a 28-yard field goal to give the Terriers a quick 3-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest. Smith then drove the Bears to the Wofford 8-yard line before throwing an interception.

Horne completed 10 of 17 passes for 100 yards and was picked off once. Smith was 5 of 7 for 57 yards.

Amari Odom was 9-for-22 passing for Wofford (2-2, 0-1) for 67 yards with three interceptions. Pauly Seeley V was 7 of 14 with an interception. The Terriers were held to just 146 yards of offense.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.