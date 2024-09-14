JaMario Clements breaks free for a 75-yard TD run, powers Duquesne’s 28-25 win over Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — JaMario Clements ran for 204 yards and a key 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown as Duquesne defeated Youngstown…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — JaMario Clements ran for 204 yards and a key 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown as Duquesne defeated Youngstown State 28-25 on Saturday.

Clements averaged 17 yards on 12 carries, with a big boost from his 75-yard blast with 1:40 remaining for a two-score lead at 28-17. The touchdown proved important after Youngstown State came right back with an 11-play, 75-yard drive for a three-point deficit.

Beau Brungard completed 5 of 10 passes for the Penguins on the drive that was capped off by Tyshon King’s 1-yard run with 20 seconds left and a two-point conversion pass from Brungard to Max Tomczak.

Duquesne recovered the onside kick to wrap up the win.

Darius Perrantes had two short touchdown passes to Tedy Afful and completed 17 of 26 passes for 157 yards for Duquesne (1-2).

Brungard was 19-of-29 passing for 193 yards for the Penguins (1-2).

Leading 17-14 in the third quarter, Brungard was intercepted in the end zone by Antonio Epps and the Dukes marched 80 yards for the go-ahead score, a 5-yard pass from Perrantes to Afful.

