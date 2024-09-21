Hunter Watson guides Sam Houston to 31-11 victory over New Mexico State

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Hunter Watson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sam Houston State to a…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Hunter Watson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sam Houston State to a 31-11 victory over New Mexico State in the Bearkats’ Conference USA opener on Saturday night.

New Mexico State (1-3, 0-2) scored first on a 32-yard field goal by Abraham Montano, but it was all Bearkats after that.

Watson answered with a 46-yard touchdown run four plays later to give Sam Houston (3-1, 1-0) the lead for good.

Isaiah Cash picked off a Santino Marucci pass and returned it 22 yards to the New Mexico State 35-yard line, setting up Jay Ducker’s 1-yard dive for a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

Watson’s 8-yard touchdown run pushed the Bearkats’ lead to 21-3 midway through the second quarter and it stood at halftime.

Backup quarterback Jase Bauer connected with Simeon Evans for a 20-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Christian Pavon kicked a 46-yard field goal late to complete the scoring for Sam Houston.

Watson completed 9 of 21 passes for 64 yards with two interceptions. Bauer collected 38 yards on 3-for-5 passing.

Marucci completed 14 of 29 passes for 74 yards with two interceptions and a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Lydiatt midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bearkats outgained the Aggies 382-152.

