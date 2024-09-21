Harris accounts for 4 TD, Taylor runs for 126 yards and 2 TDs, NC Central beats NC A&T 66-24

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Walker Harris threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score Saturday night and J’Mari Taylor…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Walker Harris threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score Saturday night and J’Mari Taylor added 126 yards rushing and two TDs to help North Carolina Central beat North Carolina A&T 66-24.

Harris finished 15-of-24 passing for 244 yards and his 2-yard touchdown run made it 40-12 late in the second quarter.

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard scoring run to give North Carolina Central (2-2) the lead for good at 14-9 with 5:51 left in the first quarter. The Aggies went three-and-out on their ensuing drive before Harris and Markell Quick connected for a 60-yard touchdown about 5 minutes later and Isaiah Fisher-Smith blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Trey Goodridge to make it 27-9 with 14:47 left in the second quarter.

Malcolm Reed scooped up a fumble caused by D.J. Estes and returned it 11 yards for a TD to make it 53-18 with 1:37 left in the third quarter. Cameron Williams picked off a pass on the next play from scrimmage and then Javion Martin replaced Harris and on his first play hit Mekhi Wall for a 46-yard touchdown 29 seconds later.

Aaron Harris returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and North Carolina A&T (1-2) led 6-0 after Andrew Brown missed the PAT attempt.

