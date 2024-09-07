Griffin, Coleman power Lamar to 28-14 win over Mississippi Valley State

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Khalan Griffin ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Khalan Griffin ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and Lamar defeated Mississippi Valley State 28-14 on Saturday night.

Coleman’s 63-yard touchdown pass to JaCorey Hyder about 90 seconds before halftime put the Cardinals (1-1) up 21-7 heading into the break.

MVSU’s Jaydyn Sisk passed to Kerrick Ross for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 21-14 late in the third quarter. The Delta Devils (0-2) later drove deep into Lamar territory, but Sisk was intercepted with 10 1/2 minutes remaining in the game.

Later, Griffin carried seven times in a 10-play drive that was capped by his 1-yard run that sealed the game. He averaged 8.6 yards on 23 carries in the game.

Coleman completed only 12 of 30 passes but averaged 18 yards per completion for 216 yards. Hyder caught four passes for 117 yards.

Two MVSU quarterbacks completed 21 of 35 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

