Garwo’s three touchdowns, 117 yards from Red power Nevada’s 49-16 victory over Eastern Washington

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Patrick Garwo III ran for three touchdowns, Savion Red added 117 rushing yards and Nevada rolled past Eastern Washington 49-16 on Saturday.

Nevada’s Brendon Lewis had touchdown passes of 4 yards to Marcus Bellon and 24 yards to Jaden Smith. Those scores, combined with Garwo’s runs of 9, 7 and 1 yard gave the Wolf Pack (2-3) a 35-3 lead through the third quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. First, Malik Dotson had a 2-yard run for Eastern Washington’s first touchdown. Following that, Red had a 31-yard run for Nevada, Michael Wortham and Noah Cronquist connected on a 42-yard pass for EWU, and Red wrapped up the scoring with a 3-yard run.

Lewis completed 16 of 22 passes for 193 yards. In addition to Red’s 117 yards, Lewis ran for 65, Garwo 63 and Caleb Ramseur 56 among Nevada’s total of 320 yards on the ground.

Kekoa Visperas was 15-of-22 passing for 116 yards for the Eagles (1-3). Three quarterbacks combined to go 21 of 30 for 178 yards.

