Former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton, member of 2 national title teams, dies at 26

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton, a reserve on national title teams in 2016 and 2018, has…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton, a reserve on national title teams in 2016 and 2018, has died. He was 26.

Clemson announced Overton’s death Saturday. A university official said the school had heard about Overton’s death and reached out to police in Greensboro, North Carolina, to confirm his passing.

There were no other details in Clemson’s release regarding Overton’s death.

“Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton,” the program wrote in a post on X on Saturday. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Coach Dabo Swinney stopped to pat Overton’s captain’s plaque when he and the team entered Memorial Stadium to face Appalachian State on Saturday night.

“It took the wind out of my body this morning,” Swinney said after Clemson’s 66-20 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday night. “He truly was one of the sweetest-spirited kids we’ve had come through here. My heart hurts.”

Before the game, there was a moment of recognition for Overton and two Clemson players, quarterback Trent Pearman and safety Rob Billings, who both wear No. 14, led the Tigers down the hill in honor of Overton, who also wore No. 14.

Overton played at Clemson from 2016-19, compiling 52 catches for 777 yards and seven touchdowns in 51 games.

Overton went on to play professionally in the USFL in 2022 and 2023.

His best season at Clemson came in 2019 with career highs of 22 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns. All of his scores that season came in a win over Boston College where went for 119 yards on three catches, all touchdowns.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.