Florida WR Eugene Wilson III undergoes minor knee surgery, AP source says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without leading receiver Eugene Wilson III against Mississippi State on Saturday — and probably longer.

Wilson had minor knee surgery this week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Gators have not confirmed Wilson’s surgery publicly. The person said Wilson’s setback is not considered a season-ending injury.

The Gators (1-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) ruled Wilson out Wednesday night, leaving coach Billy Napier scrambling for a replacement three games into the season.

Week 1 starter Kahleil Jackson (knee) is out for the season, and Florida won’t have senior Ja’Quavion Fraziars for the fourth consecutive game. Freshman Tank Hawkins is questionable, so Napier may have to turn to redshirt freshman Aidan Mizell, reserve Marcus Burke or former walk-on Taylor Spierto to play alongside starters Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike.

“We’re definitely a better team with Tre Wilson for sure,” Napier said.

A sophomore from Tampa and the son of a two-time Super Bowl-winning safety, Wilson has a team-leading 13 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown in two games.

He injured a knee in a 45-7 victory against Samford two weeks ago and was a game-time decision against Texas A&M. He warmed up before the game and then wasn’t in uniform when the Gators came out of the locker room for kickoff. The Gators lost 33-20.

Now, four days later and with the Gators seemingly on the verge of firing Napier, Wilson was ruled out during the initial release of the SEC’s availability report.

“He woke up the next day, and I think we’ve gotten to the bottom of what it is and all that,” Napier said. “So all good.”

