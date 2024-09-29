Fifita throws 2 TDs and Arizona’s defense stops No. 10 Utah on four 4th downs in 23-10 win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona’s defense stopped No. 10…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona’s defense stopped No. 10 Utah four times on fourth down to help the Wildcats beat the Utes 23-10 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats never let the pressure get to them, even when the Utes made it a one-score game and had the sellout crowd behind them.

“This is a special win,” Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. “There’s so much pressure to perform … but they all started playing this game of football because it’s fun. .. and, boy, did we have fun tonight.”

Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) turned in a stellar defensive performance with two interceptions, eight pass breakups and seven tackles for loss.

“We knew they were going to make some plays and there would be some adversity, but we were just out there having fun and making plays, showing out,” Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu said.

Utah (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) played without QB Cam Rising again. Freshman Isaac Wilson moved the ball but couldn’t convert in the red zone and threw a pair of interceptions.

Fifita hit Tetairoa McMillan for a 41-yard pass on third-and-11 and then threw a 35-yard touchdown to Keyan Burnett on another third-and-11 to make it 23-10 with 8:13 to play.

Burnett had a career high five receptions and 76 yards.

Tao Johnson intercepted Fafita in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter before Wilson drove the field and found Caleb Lohner for a 20-yard TD reception to cut the lead to 16-10 with 11:54 to play.

In the third quarter after Tyler Loop’s 53-yard field goal, Wilson was intercepted by Genesis Smith on the next play. Loop’s ensuing 33-yard field goal gave the Wildcats a 16-3 lead.

Fifita used quick passes to avoid Utah’s pass rush and capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Patterson to give Arizona a 10-3 lead at halftime.

“Noah Fifita is just such an awesome football player and leader,” Brennan said.

Fifita completed all seven passes on the Wildcats’ opening drive but it was Kedrick Reescano’s 23-yard run that set up Loop’s 47-yard field goal.

The Wildcats stopped the Utes’ first two possessions on downs — both inside the Arizona 10-yard-line on fourth-and-2.

“Left points out there. We were horrible in the red zone. Awful. Awful. Until we get that fixed, we’re going to continue to have problems,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Utah fans and the team waited to see if Rising would be able to play after hurting his throwing hand on Sept. 7. Again, it was a game-time decision, but Wilson was the one who ran out with the offense. Rising, a seventh-year senior, has only played four total quarters this season after missing all of last season.

Arizona now has a 6-31-1 road record against AP Top 10 teams. The Wildcats defense allowed the fewest points to a top 10 team since the program shut out No. 10 Miami 29-0 in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl.

TAKEAWAY

Arizona: The Wildcats gashed Utah’s defense with surprise runs — 95 yards on their first seven carries — and then rode their defense and Fifita’s big plays in the second half. Arizona kept Utah from relying on their rushing attack and played the Ute receivers physically while forcing Wilson into tough passing windows.

Utah: Sloppy tackling allowed Arizona to grab the lead and red zone inefficiency doomed the Utes’ early chances. Utah had its most explosive first half of the season with 219 yards but only scored three points. Then, when the pressure was on, Wilson threw two interceptions despite a career-high 280 yards. ““I know better on those interceptions,” Wilson said. “I shouldn’t put the team in those situations.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah should tumble from their Top 10 perch after the loss at home while Arizona looks to find its way into the rankings.

UP NEXT

Arizona hosts Texas Tech on Oct. 5.

Utah has a bye and then plays at Arizona State on Oct. 11.

