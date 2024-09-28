Dzioban kicks FG on last play of regulation and OT to give Miami (OH) 23-20 win over UMass

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dom Dzioban kicked a career-long 47-yard field on the last play of regulation and then hit…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dom Dzioban kicked a career-long 47-yard field on the last play of regulation and then hit from 43 yards in overtime to give Miami (OH) a 23-20 win over Massachusetts on Saturday.

UMass took a 20-17 lead with 40 seconds left when Jacob Lurie kicked a 23-yard field goal. The RedHawks then went from their 25 to the UMass 29 on five completions and a keeper by Brett Gabbert to set up Dzioban.

The Minutemen then ruined their overtime possession, nullifying a first down with an illegal formation and on the next play losing a touchdown pass because of an illegal man downfield. That put the ball on the 26 and after a completion Lurie pushed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide.

Miami didn’t gain any ground in the overtime but Dzioban’s line-drive kick just cleared the crossbar.

Gabbert was 16-of-25 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown but he also had a costly interception deep in the red zone for the RedHawks (1-3). Keyon Mozee had 114 yards rushing on nine carries and a touchdown.

Miami also had a punt return touchdown erased by penalty.

Taisun Phommachanh threw for 173 yards and a touchdown and ran for 80 yards for the Minutemen (1-4).

Miami wore commemorative jerseys to honor Western College for Women, which had its final graduating class in 1974 before the schools merged. Jerseys said Western College on the front with a Miami patch.

